Mary A. Wolf
Danville - Mary A. Wolf, 94 of Danville, Indiana passed away peacefully in the early hours of April 27, 2019.
Mary was born February 15, 1925 in rural Dubois County to Lawrence D. and Alta Pearl Kirk. Following her graduation from High School she worked for many years as an administrative assistant for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. She was a member of the Pittsboro Baptist Church and loved her weekly shopping trips with friends, which she always memorably called "Bee-Bopping Around Town!"
Mary leaves a large and loving family including her sons, Mark, David, Jeff and Ronald Nelson; seven Grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Memorial Services will be held at 1 pm, Monday, May 13, 2019 in the David A. Hall Mortuary in Pittsboro, where friends and family will gather from 12 pm until the time of the service.
While flowers are appreciated memorial gifts are encouraged to the Phi Beta Psi Sorority, envelopes will be available during the memorial service.
While flowers are appreciated memorial gifts are encouraged to the Phi Beta Psi Sorority, envelopes will be available during the memorial service.
