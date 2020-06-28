Mary Ada Wadsworth
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ada Wadsworth

Indianapolis - 100 years old, of Indianapolis, passed away on June 26, 2020. She is survived by her Daughters; Joyce Radford, Linda Rabourn and Judy (Bud) Neel, along with 11 Grandchildren, 14 Great-Grandchildren and 8 Great-Great Grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by her loving Husband; Arthur Wadsworth.

Visitation will be held at Little and Sons Stop Eleven Chapel on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 11:00am with visitation one hour prior. Masks are required.

www.littleandsonsindianapolis.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Little & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Little & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Little & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Little & Sons Funeral Home
4901 East Stop Eleven Road
Indianapolis, IN 46237
3178850330
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved