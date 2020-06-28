Mary Ada Wadsworth
Indianapolis - 100 years old, of Indianapolis, passed away on June 26, 2020. She is survived by her Daughters; Joyce Radford, Linda Rabourn and Judy (Bud) Neel, along with 11 Grandchildren, 14 Great-Grandchildren and 8 Great-Great Grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by her loving Husband; Arthur Wadsworth.
Visitation will be held at Little and Sons Stop Eleven Chapel on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 11:00am with visitation one hour prior. Masks are required.
www.littleandsonsindianapolis.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.