|
|
Mary Alberta Malay Heilman
Fishers - Mary Alberta Malay Heilman went to be with our Lord in Heaven on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Fishers, Indiana. Mary was born November 2, 1929 in Dunmore, Pennsylvania. In 1948, she traveled with her sister, Claire, to Germany where she met Lieutenant Danny Heilman. They married in Germany on August 6, 1949 and had three beautiful children. Their Army travels took them all over the United States, back to Germany and Venezuela.
Mary is survived by daughter, Kathleen (Howard "Bud") Sites of Indianapolis; son, Joseph Heilman of Indianapolis; grandson, Brett (Elizabeth) Sites of Wilmington, NC; grandson, Patrick (Annika) Heilman of Edesheim, Germany; granddaughter Alyssa (Jarrod)Heilman of Indianapolis; and great grandchildren Burkley Claire, Blair Elizabeth, Bree Ivy Sites and Leo James Heilman and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, LTC Daniel Heilman; son James Heilman; her parents Daniel and Kate Rose Flannery Malay; and her siblings Rose Kilpatrick, Claire Flaherty, Loretta Cooney and Daniel Malay.
Mary loved her family, animals, gardening: loved to dance, listen to music and take walks. Our hearts are broken and we will miss her more with each passing moment.
A private memorial will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery with a celebration of life to be held later this year.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to your local animal shelter/Humane Society.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020