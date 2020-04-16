Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Heilman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Alberta Malay Heilman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Alberta Malay Heilman Obituary
Mary Alberta Malay Heilman

Fishers - Mary Alberta Malay Heilman went to be with our Lord in Heaven on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Fishers, Indiana. Mary was born November 2, 1929 in Dunmore, Pennsylvania. In 1948, she traveled with her sister, Claire, to Germany where she met Lieutenant Danny Heilman. They married in Germany on August 6, 1949 and had three beautiful children. Their Army travels took them all over the United States, back to Germany and Venezuela.

Mary is survived by daughter, Kathleen (Howard "Bud") Sites of Indianapolis; son, Joseph Heilman of Indianapolis; grandson, Brett (Elizabeth) Sites of Wilmington, NC; grandson, Patrick (Annika) Heilman of Edesheim, Germany; granddaughter Alyssa (Jarrod)Heilman of Indianapolis; and great grandchildren Burkley Claire, Blair Elizabeth, Bree Ivy Sites and Leo James Heilman and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, LTC Daniel Heilman; son James Heilman; her parents Daniel and Kate Rose Flannery Malay; and her siblings Rose Kilpatrick, Claire Flaherty, Loretta Cooney and Daniel Malay.

Mary loved her family, animals, gardening: loved to dance, listen to music and take walks. Our hearts are broken and we will miss her more with each passing moment.

A private memorial will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery with a celebration of life to be held later this year.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to your local animal shelter/Humane Society.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -