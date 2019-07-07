Resources
Mary Alex Richter M.D.

Mary Alex Richter M.D. Obituary
Mary Alex Richter, MD, age 80, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2019 in Seattle, WA. Mary Alex grew up in Indianapolis, IN, graduated from Tudor Hall, Butler University, and Indiana University School of Medicine. She interned at Parkland Hospital in Dallas, TX, moved to Seattle, WA, and established a private practice in Internal Medicine. Board certified in Internal Medicine, Mary Alex practiced in Seattle for many years before her retirement.

Mary Alex was predeceased by her parents. Arthur B. Richter, MD, Lyda Mary Fisher Richter, RN. and brother, Thomas R. Richter. She is survived by Dolores M. Johnson, brother, James A. Richter (Julie), sisters, Marcia Anne Richter and Judith Richter Dass (Al), sister-in-law, Kay Richter, and nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mary Alex Richter, MD, to a . A private service will be held at a later date.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 7, 2019
