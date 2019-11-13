Resources
Mary Alfred Cross Lee

Mary Alfred Cross Lee Obituary
Mary Alfred Cross Lee

Indianapolis - Mary Alfred Cross Lee, 85, passed away 11/09/2019. She was a member of Mt. Paran Baptist Church.

On Saturday, November 16 there be a Celebration of Life Service at 1 pm with visitation from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m, at Little Bethel Baptist Church, and interment at Crown Hill Cemetery.

The widow of Lewis Stanley Lee, she leaves 2 daughters Veronica C. Lee, and Juanita Lee Williams (James); one grandson, Joshua Price; brother, Cal Cross, and sister, Gwendolyn Williams.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
