Mary Alfred Cross Lee
Indianapolis - Mary Alfred Cross Lee, 85, passed away 11/09/2019. She was a member of Mt. Paran Baptist Church.
On Saturday, November 16 there be a Celebration of Life Service at 1 pm with visitation from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m, at Little Bethel Baptist Church, and interment at Crown Hill Cemetery.
The widow of Lewis Stanley Lee, she leaves 2 daughters Veronica C. Lee, and Juanita Lee Williams (James); one grandson, Joshua Price; brother, Cal Cross, and sister, Gwendolyn Williams.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019