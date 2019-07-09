Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
8540 E. 16th St
Indianapolis, IN
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Burial
Following Services
Washington Park East Cemetery.
Mary Alice Cartwright
Mary Alice Cartwright


1928 - 2019
Mary Alice Cartwright Obituary
Mary Alice Cartwright

New Palestine - Mary Alice Cartwright, 90, passed away June 26, 2019. Visitation will be held at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington St. Indianapolis, 46229 on Wed., July 10, 2019 from 4-8PM. Visitation will continue the following day, Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church - 8540 E. 16th St. Indianapolis, IN 46219 from 10-11AM with a funeral service to begin at 11AM. Visit www.flannerbuchanan.com for more information.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 9, 2019
