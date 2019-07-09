|
|
Mary Alice Cartwright
New Palestine - Mary Alice Cartwright, 90, passed away June 26, 2019. Visitation will be held at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington St. Indianapolis, 46229 on Wed., July 10, 2019 from 4-8PM. Visitation will continue the following day, Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church - 8540 E. 16th St. Indianapolis, IN 46219 from 10-11AM with a funeral service to begin at 11AM. Visit www.flannerbuchanan.com for more information.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 9, 2019