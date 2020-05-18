Mary Alice Curtis
Westfield - Mary Alice Curtis, 76 of Westfield, passed away on Thursday May 7, 2020. She was born on June 22, 1943 in Piasa, IL to the late Walter Sterling and Verna Schaefer.
Mary Alice is survived by her loving husband Edward; children, Paul (Heather), Patricia (Jeffrey) Preske, and Robert (Julie); and grandchildren, Emma, Vivienne, Madilyn, Andrew, and Parker.
Due to current restrictions, a private celebration of life for Mary Alice will be held at Flanner Buchanan - Hamilton Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to http://www.in.gov/ai/appfiles/kidsfirst-donations/.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 18 to May 19, 2020.