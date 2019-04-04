|
|
Mary Alice Dennemann
New Palestine - Mary Alice (Roesener) Dennemann, 84, of New Palestine, IN passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Hancock Regional Health Hospital in Greenfield, IN. Mary Alice was born February 27, 1935 to Virgil G. Roesener and Mildred F. (Prescher) Roesener in Cumberland, IN. She later met her husband, Jack Dennemann while in high school and they were married on July 27, 1954. He preceded her in death in 2003. Mary Alice was proud of her work in the U.S. Army Finance and Accounting Center and later enjoyed her time as a librarian for New Palestine High School until the time of her retirement. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, sister, and dear friend who will be missed very much. Mary Alice is survived by her son, Brett (Kristen) Dennemann, her brother, Melvin Roesener; sister, Frances Lunsford; as well as three grandchildren, Kristina (Daniel) Mudd, David Dennemann, Allison Dennemann. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Dennemann. Friends may gather in Mary Alice's memory on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM. at Hendryx Mortuary - New Palestine Chapel, 19 East Main St., New Palestine, IN 46163 with funeral services on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at 11:00 AM at the mortuary. Burial to follow at New Palestine Cemetery in New Palestine, IN. Online condolences may be made to www.hendryxmortuary.com or to the Hendryx Mortuaries' Facebook page. Hendryx Mortuaries is honored to be assisting the family with the services.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 4, 2019