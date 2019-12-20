|
|
Mary Alice Gallagher, 90, Indianapolis, passed away peacefully, but unexpectedly, and was surrounded by her family on December 19, 2019. She was born on June 18, 1929 in Noblesville, IN, the daughter of Paul and Grace McCarty Parrish. Mary was a true Irish matriarch of an ever-expanding family, as well as a closeted Yellow Dog Democrat. Survivors include her children, Martin (Beth) Gallagher, Christine (Jim) Schmidt, Nancy (Dave) Valentine, Julie (John) Meloy, and Susan (Jerry) Barker, grandchildren, Josh, Joe, Tim, Matt, Rob, Michael, Emily, Maggie, Lindsay, Katie, Molly, Jake, Patrick, Sam, and Meghan, twenty-five great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bernard Timothy Gallagher, sisters, Linda Parrish, June Carter, and grandson, Brian Valentine. Being an avid clock collector, she had no use for daylight saving time.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul 1201 E. Maryland St. Indianapolis, IN 46202.
Visitation will be held Thursday from 5:30-8pm at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Rd. Indianapolis. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Friday at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 4650 Shadeland Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46226 at 11am, with visitation one hour prior. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019