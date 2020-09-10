Mary Alice Hussey Gran
Indianapolis - Mary Alice Hussey Gran, 96, of Indianapolis passed away on September 6th, 2020 in Goshen, IN. She was born November 26,1923 to the late Luther Hussey and Minnie Hussey Weinke. She married the love of her life, Robert Gran, April 14th, 1946. They were blessed with 64 years of marriage before his death January 14th, 2011. She was a devoted and active member of Grace Evangelical Church and loved her church family. She was a home maker most of her life. She enjoyed quilting, gardening, wintering in Florida, and most of all, gatherings with her loving family. She graduated from St. Vincent's School of Nursing in 1945, and retired from St. Francis Hospital, Beech Grove in 1985. After twenty years of service, she enjoyed her role as a volunteer for the American Cancer Society
in their program "Reach for Recovery" for breast cancer patients. Mary Alice is survived by sons, Thomas E. (Marcella) Gran, of Findlay, OH.; James K. (Laura) Gran, of Menlo Park, CA.; Russell B. (Evelyn) Gran, of Parker TX., and daughter, Suellen (Mike) Wilhelm of New Paris, IN. She is also survived by eight grandchildren: Alex (Carissa) Gran, Jeff (Ann) Gran, Joe (Karla) Gran, Aaron Gran, Franklin B. Gran, Erik (Jara) Wilhelm, Kevin (Katie) Wilhelm and Angela Schimmel; nine great-grandchildren, Maura Wilhelm, Harper Wilhelm, Logan Wilhelm, Jaxton Wilhelm, Brooklyn Wilhelm, Emily Gran, Jackson Gran, Amy Alice Gran and Lucianna Gran; one sister, Norma J. Macbeth, and a sister in law, Dorothy Hussey, along with nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband she is preceded in death by one brother, Eugene Hussey, and infant great-grandson Garret M. Wilhelm. A family graveside service and burial will take place at Washington Park East Cemetery on Monday, September 14 at 1:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Goshen Hospice, 200 High Park Avenue, Goshen, IN. 46526, or to the donor's choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Singleton and Herr Mortuary and Memorial Center.