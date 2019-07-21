|
Mary Alice Weldele
Naples, FL - Mary Alice Weldele (née Thompson) of Naples, Florida and Indianapolis passed away on July 12, 2019 at the age of 94. Survived by her daughter, Deborah Weldele and her husband James Diracles; granddaughters, Alexandra Diracles and Melissa Diracles and her husband Edward Lastra and great-grandson, Silas Lastra. Mary was predeceased by her husband Richard G. Weldele, brother Forest Thompson, sister, Marjorie Neier, and friend Harry Hancock.
Mary was born on June 10, 1925 in Poland, Indiana to Jean Thompson and Alma Kord Thompson. She graduated from Brazil High School and attended classes at Butler University. In 1948 she married Richard, a native of Terre Haute and graduate of Rose-Hulman. They lived in Indianapolis until his retirement from Eli Lilly; thereafter they lived in Florida and summered in Michigan.
Mary and Richard loved golfing, and she was known for her uncanny ability to always hit the ball straight down the fairway. She was cute and charismatic with a sophisticated style. Mary was beloved for her youthful, joyful spirit - full of sunshine, common sense, and good advice. She welcomed everyone with a warm smile, sparkling eyes, and a witty sense of humor.
Most of all Mary was a devoted and loving wife and mother, as well as an adoring grandmother and great grandmother. She leaves a giant hole in each of our hearts which we will fill with a lifetime of wonderful memories.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the chapel at Highland Lawn Cemetery, Terre Haute. Memorial donations can be made to any Animal Humane Society.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 21, 2019