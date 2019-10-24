Services
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory - Greenwood Chapel
481 West Main Street
Greenwood, IN 46142
317-881-2514
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Greenwood
99 W. Main Street
Greenwood, IN
Service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Greenwood
99 W. Main Street
Greenwood, IN
Burial
To be announced at a later date
Greenwood Cemetery
Mary Allen Hurst Obituary
Mary Allen Hurst

Greenwood - Born November 1, 1925 in Manchester, KY to Chester and Mattie (Allen) Bowling.

Passed away October 22, 2019 at the age of 93.

Mary attended Berea College in Kentucky. She moved to Indiana, got married, had her children, and ran her in-home daycare business for over 50 years.

She was an active, longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Greenwood.

Preceded in death by her husband, Clofis Hurst; parent; five brothers, Burchell Bowling, T.G. Bowling, Jarve Bowling, Clyde Bowling, and Roy Bowling; sister, Rheba Rice; and grandson, Corey Hurst.

Survived by daughters, Phyllis (Tom) Shelton and Ruth Anne (Gary) Wright; son, Michael (Brenda) Hurst; grandsons, Ryan (Jennifer) Shelton and Christopher (Jennifer) Hurst; two great-granddaughters, Madeline Shelton and Rosie Hurst; brother, Jason Bowling; and sister, Doris Kleine-Ray.

Visitation will be Monday, October 28, from 11am - 2pm at the First Baptist Church of Greenwood, located at 99 W. Main Street. The funeral will immediately follow at 2pm. Officiating will be Reverend Sean Holloway with burial at Greenwood Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenwood Chapel.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019
