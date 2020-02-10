Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
Mary Ann Barry


1929 - 2020
Danville - Mary Ann (Malott) Barry, 90, of Danville, Indiana passed away January 20th, 2020 and was born April 18, 1929.

She is preceded in death by her parents Ruth (Boyd) Malott and her father, Burton J. Malott; sister, Jeanne (Malott) Brumbaugh; and son, Mark Alan Barry.

She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Estel Barry; daughters, Lynn Barry and Carol Ann Barry-Cervantes; granddaughter, Natalie Cervantes; and nephews, Kevin Barry, Stephen and Jim Brumbaugh.

Mary Ann and Estell met as sophomores at T.C. Howe High School, Indianapolis. The graduated together and became engaged while attending Butler University where Mary Ann received a full scholarship before receiving her BS degree, Magna Cum Laude, in 1951. Later she received her MS degree at Indiana University. Mary Ann and Estel were married in 1951 before her graduation while Estel was in the US Navy during the Korean War.

It seems that Mary Ann and her sister were born with teacher DNA. Her mother and Aunt Mary began teaching at one room rural schools at ages of 17. Her father was a lifetime teacher. He helped his geology-based brother, Clyde Malott, explore caves in Southern Indiana between teaching at Indiana University extension classes for public school teachers. In the meantime, her uncle Clyde established the I.U. Geology department and wrote a textbook for beginning geology students. In one of his classes Mary Ann's father had her mother as a student. They later wed and produced two daughters, each with teacher DNA. Her sister Jean became the principal of a Jewish school in Los Angeles, California until her 30-year retirement. After marriage her parents relocated to Indianapolis where her father taught at Arsenal Tech High School until his retirement and her mother stayed home to raise two daughters Mary Ann taught 28 years after raising three children, she taught her last 25 years at Avon Middle School.

Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East with burial at Washington Park East Cemetery. Friends and family will gather for Memorial Ceremonies in July.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 10 to Feb. 13, 2020
