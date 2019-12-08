|
|
Mary Ann Bays
Indianapolis - Mary Ann Bays, 91, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019. She was born September 30, 1928 to the late Christine and George Gaither.
Mary Ann is survived by; daughters, Tina Bays and Elizabeth Dillon (Lloyd); son, James Bays; brother, Robert Gaither and; sisters, Dolores Kuhn and Loretta Utterback; granddaughters, Nicole and Michelle Dillon. She is also survived by her children's sibling, Anthony Bays (Isabel) and their daughters, Diana and Erika.
In addition to her parents, Mary Ann was preceded in death by; son, David Bays; brother, George Gaither; and sister, Carolyn Doss.
A visitation will occur Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at St. Jude Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.familyfuneralcareindy.com for the Bays family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary Ann's memory may be made to St. Vincent de Paul.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019