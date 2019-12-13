|
Mary Ann Boyd Zoccola (Ann)
Mary Ann Boyd Zoccola (Ann), who was born Sept 15, 1944 to Mary (Ritz) Boyd and F Emerson Boyd, went home to the Lord on Dec 5, 2019. Ann attended North Central HS and Butler University. Ann has been married to her beloved husband Bob for 54 years. Ann has been a dedicated and loving mother to her twin sons Boyd (Melissa) and Jim (Missy) and dedicated and loving Grandmother to Gabrielle, Robyn, Camille, Zachary and Anthony. In addition to this family, Ann is survived by her sister Barbara (George) Hibbard; brother in law Dr David Bussard; brother in law Dr Chris (Jan) Foley; sister in law Bri Letofsky; and numerous nieces and nephews. Ann loved cooking and loved sharing her prepared meals and recipes with family and friends. She loved cooking for large gatherings of family and friends and so she often would arrive with a loaded vehicle which family and friends called "Meals on Wheels". Ann enjoyed her service work with Latrian and Christamore. She loved her participation at Second Presbyterian Church, Meridian Hills Country Club, the Carmel Racquet Club and her home at Mullett Lake in Michigan. Ann had a gift for, and love of, helping friends select colors and styles in clothing and art. Ann was a generous caregiver, often putting the comfort of family and friends before her own. In an IU Health article this year, Ann was called a "Grateful Fighter" because of her constant focus on gratitude to her organ donor, and the donor's family, and because of her dedication to the steps necessary to regain a more healthy condition. Ann and our entire family are forever grateful to the Transplant Team of Drs Wozniak, Roe, Duncan, Hage, Salgado, Hashmi, and Baz and her Coordinator Danyel and all Ann's nurses and assistants at Methodist 7N. Ann and our entire family are forever grateful to the Oncology Team of Dr Longe and Jackie, Roxanne, Dee Ann, Brooke, Bonnie, Leslie, Demetree, Samantha, Linda, Robyn, Dawn, Ashley, Sheri, Cassie, and Brandi and to the Physical Therapy Team of Katelyn, Shauna, Maureen, Christi, Lynn, Belinda and Debbie and The Wound Management Team and the Pharmacy Team with Ryan. Our family and our community are blessed to have such well-trained, dedicated and caring professionals nearby. Family and friends will gather on Friday Dec 20, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 at Leppert Mortuary, Nora Chapel 740 East 86th St Indpls 46240. Services will for family only. Donations to IU Health Foundation c/o Lung Transplant Program are appreciated. In Ann's memory please hug someone and tell them how grateful you are to have them in your life journey.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019