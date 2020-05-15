Mary Ann Brown
Mary Ann Brown passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday May 10. She was the eldest child of Fred and Mary Brown and is survived by sisters Kathleen (Leo) Queisser, Eleanor (Jim) Sutton, Sheila (Tim) Lyon, Nancy (Steve) Gray, Colleen (Joe) Shikany, Debbie (Bobby) Tomlinson, brothers Tommy, Johnny and Jimmy and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews. She was pre-deceased by sisters Susie (Jim) Keefer and Schnette Brown whom she will join in heaven.
She will be remembered for her infectious laughter and "can't breathe" hugs. She was an inspiration to her family and many friends for her spirituality, positive attitude and resilience. She was crazy about her family and gifted new babies with her watercolor paintings of giraffes and angels. She looked forward to and loved family celebrations and always showed up with desserts and dressed in her finest. She was proud of her Irish heritage and was a devout Catholic. Many friends and family turned to her in times of need to lean on her strong faith and to be included in her daily prayers.
She celebrated and lived her life fully making the most of each day and telling her family she loved them all the way up to the sky. She leaves behind a legacy of love, positivity and strength.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Details can be found at grinsteinerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 15 to May 17, 2020.