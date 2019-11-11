|
Mary Ann Casse
Indianapolis - Mary Ann Cassé, 68, Indianapolis, passed away peacefully November 10, 2019. Mary Ann was born October 26, 1951, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Victor and Veronica (Thomas) Morrison. She married Michael R. Cassé on February 20, 1971, at St. Barnabas Catholic Church, and he survives.
Mary Ann graduated from Southport High School in 1969. She was a proud and loving wife, mother, grandma, and sister. Mary Ann was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and a former member of St. Roch. She loved to cook and was featured on the Bobby Flay on Food Network in 2002. Some of her famous dishes included stuffed peppers and cabbage rolls. She was loyal to the Indiana Pacers and also enjoyed IU basketball. She had a fascination with deer and always enjoyed a trip to Brown County. She was also known to enjoy and occasional trip to the casino, where she was content in front of a slot machine. Mary Ann was the life of every party - she will be remembered for her upbeat and enthusiastic personality. Her infectious laugh and love for her family will always be cherished.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Victor Morrison.
Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Michael R. Cassé; daughter, Susan Elaine Cassé (Angela Ferguson); son, Matthew M. Cassé (Christie Lallenand); brother, Thomas Morrison (Andrea); grandchildren, Michael Cassé, Tyler Cassé, Tommy Ulrich, Delaney Cassé; great grandson, Carter Cassé; many nieces, nephews, and loyal friends.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, 4 to 8 p.m., in the O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 S. East Street, Indianapolis. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., Thursday, November 14, 2019, at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Riley Children's Hospital. Visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019