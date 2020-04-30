Mary Ann Glass Singleton



Indianapolis - Mary Ann Glass Singleton passed away on March 29, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. She was born in Xenia, Ohio on February 8, 1941 to Gladys Glass and John Weaver and was the youngest of 8 children. Her siblings, James Glass of Jeffersonville, Ohio; Carl, Earl, Robert and Jerome Glass of Xenia, Ohio; Wanda Glass of Yellow Springs, Ohio; Leona Coleman and Frances Williams of Xenia, OH, all preceded her in death.



After graduating from Xenia High School, Mary earned a degree in Business Management and worked in her chosen field until her retirement.



In 1973, Mary married Steven Davis Singleton of Lebanon, Ohio and together raised two beautiful children, Janice Singleton (Allender) and Richard Theodore "Teddy" Singleton.



She was a devout member of John Wesley Free Methodist Church of Indianapolis, Indiana where she served as a receptionist and warmly welcomed members and visitors.



She is survived by Steven, her beloved husband of 47 years, her daughter Janice; son, Richard; grandchildren Myisha Thomas Cunningham and Bobbie Marie Allender of Spring Arbor, Michigan; Richard Singleton, Jr. of Indianapolis, Indiana and a host of loving family and friends.



A celebration of her life will be held at a later date to be determined by the family.













