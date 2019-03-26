Services
Feeney-Hornak Keystone Mortuary
2126 East 71st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
(317) 257-4271
For more information about
Mary Huntington
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
317 N. New Jersey Street
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
317 N. New Jersey Street
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
317 N. New Jersey Street
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Huntington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Huntington


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Ann Huntington Obituary
Mary Ann Huntington

Indianapolis - Mary Ann Huntington was born September 13th, 1935 to Coletta and George Busemeyer. She attended Little Flower Catholic School, St. Agnes Academy, graduated from Marian College with a Bachelor of Education and went on to Butler University to earn her a Master of Education while raising three children and teaching kindergarten. Mary Ann had a special dedication and commitment to her alma mater Marian University.

She was always a teacher; once she retired she spent her extra time volunteering at various schools teaching, helping, and guiding children in need.

She greeted everyone with a smile and wanted to know what was going on in their lives and how they were doing. She will leave a positive imprint on many. Her sincere thank you's made us all feel special.

Her favorite place to be was her home in Northern Michigan where she had many friends, volunteering at the local schools, and was involved in numerous clubs and activities.

Mary Ann is preceded in death by her parents and son David Michael Huntington.

She is survived by the love of her life - her husband Bob, whom she shared 61 years of love and adventure; children, daughter Lynn Dimond (Dan), son Jim Huntington (Jeri), her brother David Busemeyer (Gale); eight grandchildren; Will, Patrick and Lucy Dimond, Michael, Christopher, Joseph, Katie, and Gregory (Boo) Huntington and five great grand children; Noah, Waylon, Robert Cooper Huntington (Michael) and Reese and Morgan Huntington (Chris.)

Calling hours are from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 317 N. New Jersey Street, Indianapolis.

A mass will be celebrated at the church at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 28. A one-hour visitation will precede the mass.

You are invited to visit www.feeneyhornakkeystone.com where you may arrange a memorial contribution to Marian University or to IU Simon Cancer Center .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now