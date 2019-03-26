|
Mary Ann Huntington
Indianapolis - Mary Ann Huntington was born September 13th, 1935 to Coletta and George Busemeyer. She attended Little Flower Catholic School, St. Agnes Academy, graduated from Marian College with a Bachelor of Education and went on to Butler University to earn her a Master of Education while raising three children and teaching kindergarten. Mary Ann had a special dedication and commitment to her alma mater Marian University.
She was always a teacher; once she retired she spent her extra time volunteering at various schools teaching, helping, and guiding children in need.
She greeted everyone with a smile and wanted to know what was going on in their lives and how they were doing. She will leave a positive imprint on many. Her sincere thank you's made us all feel special.
Her favorite place to be was her home in Northern Michigan where she had many friends, volunteering at the local schools, and was involved in numerous clubs and activities.
Mary Ann is preceded in death by her parents and son David Michael Huntington.
She is survived by the love of her life - her husband Bob, whom she shared 61 years of love and adventure; children, daughter Lynn Dimond (Dan), son Jim Huntington (Jeri), her brother David Busemeyer (Gale); eight grandchildren; Will, Patrick and Lucy Dimond, Michael, Christopher, Joseph, Katie, and Gregory (Boo) Huntington and five great grand children; Noah, Waylon, Robert Cooper Huntington (Michael) and Reese and Morgan Huntington (Chris.)
Calling hours are from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 317 N. New Jersey Street, Indianapolis.
A mass will be celebrated at the church at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 28. A one-hour visitation will precede the mass.
You are invited to visit www.feeneyhornakkeystone.com where you may arrange a memorial contribution to Marian University or to IU Simon Cancer Center .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 26, 2019