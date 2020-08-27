1/
Mary Ann Kenney
1930 - 2020
Mary Ann Kenney

Indianapolis - Mary Ann (Wilhelm) Kenney was born October 11, 1930, to Francis and Ann (O'Gara) Wilhelm. She was a proud graduate of Our Lady of Lourdes and St. Agnes. She graduated from the St. Vincent School of Nursing in 1951. She completed her Bachelor of Science in Nursing at St. Louis University. She was the first Head Nurse of the Operating Room at Community East Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. David Kenney, her parents and her brothers, Francis, Jr., John, Lawrence and Philip. She is survived by her brother, James Wilhelm, her children Ann (Tom) Unversaw, Mary Marsh, Sheila (Tim) McNelis, Kathleen (Tim) Malarney, Philip (Colleen) and Vincent (LeAnne) Kenney, 19 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

She was a dedicated volunteer to Birthline, St. Mary's Child Center, Crossroads, Girl Scouts, St. Matthew Catholic Church and School, St. Paul Hermitage and the Progress House. In lieu of flowers, please send money to Our Lady of Lourdes Parish.

Visitation for Mary Ann will be held on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 4100 E. 56th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46220. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 11:00 AM also at the church. Please be mindful of the limited capacity of the church. The service will be live streamed through http://saintmatthewparish.yourstreamlive.com/. Burial at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens will immediately follow mass.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
AUG
31
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
