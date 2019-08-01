|
Mary Ann McGruder
Indianapolis - Mary Ann McGruder was born on August 18, 1938 to the late Celia Elizabeth Hobbs and James Clifton Nelson in Pulaski, Tennessee. She peacefully departed this life on Sunday, July 21, 2019, proceeded in death by her husband, Ernest Eugene McGruder and her sister Linda Nelson.
Mary Ann graduated from Bridgeforth High School in Pulaski and joined family in Indianapolis, Indiana where she went on to earn her Bachelor of Arts Degree from Indiana Central College. She received her Master of Arts degree from Indiana University a short time later. Her passion was helping others, and she proudly served the Indianapolis community as a social worker. She spent many years caring for her husband Ernest, who lived with multiple sclerosis, before his passing in 1994.
Mary Ann was an avid learner and had a tremendous appreciation for the arts. She enjoyed reading and musing over new and old ideas from astrophysics to philosophy to the history of the world. She regularly attended lectures by authors and scholars, and she enjoyed the intricacies of music and voice.
Remaining to carry on her legacy are her son David Eugene (Telva) McGruder, grandson Miles Johnson McGruder, granddaughter Leah Rene McGruder, granddaughter Tara Lynn McGruder, sisters Carrie Nelson, Shirley Nelson, Patricia Nelson, Carol Nelson, brothers Richard Nelson Sr. and Olan Ray Nelson Sr., cousin Keith Smiley who assisted with her care in her later years, and many more very close family and friends. She will be celebrated always.
A public visitation will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 at 12:00 noon, followed by the funeral service at 1:00 pm. The visitation and funeral will be held at Crown Hill Funeral Home and Cemetery located at 700 West 38th St., Indianapolis, Indiana 46208.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 1, 2019