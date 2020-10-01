1/1
Mary Ann Peterson
Mary Ann Peterson

Indianapolis, IN - Mary Ann Lundmark Peterson died on September 21, 2020. She was born in Warren, PA on May 10, 1925 to Anna Victoria Borg and Gunnar Eric Lundmark. She attended Warren High School and Marjorie Webster College in Washington, D.C. After graduation she was employed by the Applied Physics Laboratory of Johns Hopkins University.

In September 1947 she married L.E. "Pat" Peterson, a student at Penn State University. While there she was the private secretary for Dr. Eric Walker, the Director of the Ordnance Research Laboratory who later became president of Penn State. She sang in the Epworth UMC choir for over 45 Years.

Mary Ann is survived by her children, Steven (Tonda), Paul (Anne), Christine (Troy) Silvey, ten grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband L.E. (Pat) Peterson earlier this year.

A private service will be held. Memorials may be made to Marquette Manor Foundation 8140 Township Line Rd. Indianapolis, IN 46260.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
