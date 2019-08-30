|
|
Mary Ann Phelan
Indianapolis - Mary Ann (Fuller) Byrum Phelan was called home to God after a long battle with metastatic melanoma. *Mary Ann believed life was an adventure to live, and she lived it.* She was born in Minneapolis, MN to Charles LeRoy and Susan (Riley) Fuller. Her childhood Minnesota friends helped her through struggles in life even though they were not aware of it. In 1954 she moved to Broad Ripple, Indiana. She met the love of her life, Jack Phelan in 1965. Once married they moved to Carmel and opened a music store that is still operating, bought a new home and welcomed a baby. Mary Ann was a ham radio operator under license number WB9CUS. She cared for Dr. Jack Leer's grey wolf packs for many years. She was a licensed wildlife rehabilitator and dog rescuer. Mary Ann grew up as a dancer and later became a professional clown known as Feathers. She enjoyed entertaining the old and young. She had a lifelong interest in Native American culture and was given the Indian name "Dancing Feather". She owned and showed Arabian horses. Mary Ann was an avid tent camper and loved being outdoors. She once cruised 51 countries over a four month period on the Radisson Voyeur of the Seas cruise ship. This voyage was a highlight of her life and an incredible learning experience. She worked 20 years for the law firm of Locke, Reynolds, Boyd and Weisell in Indianapolis.
Mary Ann wanted to add a quote, "P.S. God blessed me with three of the most incredible, compassionate, creative, outstanding, caring, giving and loving daughters in the world."
She is survived not only by her three daughters, 1 daughter in law, 5 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, but also the many special friends she helped along their paths who found comfort and support in her home and in her heart and the countless animals she shared her love and compassion with.
Funeral services are 11am Saturday, September 14, 2019 at St. Augustine Home for the Aged, 2345 West 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46260. Friends may call on the family from 9am until the time of services in the chapel. Online condolences may be offered at usherfuneralhome.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019