77, of Muncie, Indiana, passed away on May 21, 2020 in Muncie, Indiana. Mary was born on July 21, 1942 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Nicola and Frances Paletti. She was a retired bookkeeper. She is survived by husband, George J. Hill; children, Sheri Workman and Bob (Will) Workman; stepchildren, Pamela (Matthew) Hartman and John Hill; four grandchildren; two step grandchildren and sisters, Nancy Bartlett and Judy Thorman. Services will be private. Burial will take place at Floral Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Riley Children's Hospital, Indianapolis, IN. Online condolences at