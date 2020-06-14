Mary Ardeth Gaylord
1954 - 2020
Greenwood, IN - Mary Ardeth Gaylord, age 65, of Greenwood, Indiana passed away on June 1, 2020. Mary will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She was born in Worthington, OH on October 4, 1954 to R. Millicent and Robert S. Gaylord. She obtained a Master's in Library Science and a MBA and was most recently employed at Eli Lilly and Company. She was a member of St. Mark The Evangelist Catholic Church in Indianapolis, IN. Writing poetry, caramel apple pie, blue butterflies, as well as spending time with friends were Mary's greatest joys. Mary is survived by a sister, Evelyn (James) Giehl and a brother, Robert S. Gaylord, III, as well as many friends.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Charities, 1400 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis, IN 46202. Graveside services will be held Friday, June 19, 2020 2PM at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery, Indianapolis, IN . Flanner Buchanan Decatur Township is entrusted with these arrangements. www.flannerbuchanan.com






Published in The Indianapolis Star on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Our Lady of Peace Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Decatur Township
5463 Kentucky Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46221
3178562627
