|
|
Mary Aton
Noblesville - Mary C. Aton, 93, of Noblesville, passed peacefully to be with Jesus on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Five Star Residences of Noblesville. She was born on January 3, 1926 to John and Virginia (Cary) Creamer in Louisville, Kentucky.
Sadly, we lost another of the dwindling ranks of America's Greatest Generation. Dad & Mom called time-out in the middle of college to spend several years fighting for and supporting our WW2 efforts and to guarantee the freedom we enjoy today. When it was over, they went on with life. Mom graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1948 with a BS in Education, Summa Cum Laude. She married Walter Aton on August 20, 1948. Mom is a long time member of the Church of Christ most recently, Green Valley Church of Christ. At South Hillsborough Church of Christ in FL she founded a successful ladies Bible study and assisted with monthly financial reporting as well as publication of the weekly newsletter. Mom was an avid golfer at Woodland Country Club in Carmel, IN where she also assisted with Junior Golf leadership. She was the first female President of the Golf Association at Falcon Watch Golf Club in Sun City, FL, as well as the President of the Ladies League and other golf leadership positions. Mom had a reputation of sending cards and notes of encouragement, showing up when someone was in need, and being a volunteer to many causes. She loved family, puzzles, crossword puzzles, and was a cross stitch expert.
She is survived by her sons, Walter (Sue) Aton, Richard (Linda) Aton and Bill (Laurie) Aton; and six grandchildren, Camille Aton, Brittany Aton, Chelsea (Max) Adler, Alexa (Billy) Lewis, Amy (Tommy) Avers and Matthew Aton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Aton (2008).
A celebration of life service will be scheduled at a future time.
In lieu of any flowers, please direct any memorials to the wonderful folks at www.HeartlandHospiceFund.org.
We have entrusted Randall & Roberts Funeral Home with her care.
Condolences: www.randallroberts.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 28, 2019