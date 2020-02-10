|
Mary B. Little
Indianapolis - Mary B. Little, 96, died Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Robin Run Village in Indianapolis. Born on November 1, 1923, in the small town of Hillsdale, Indiana, she had lived in Hillsdale, South Bend and Indianapolis her entire life.
On July 14, 1945, she married Ronald E. Little, also from Hillsdale, and they were together 65 years, until his death, December 17, 2010, in Indianapolis.
She leaves a daughter, Kathie, and her husband Jim Gabriel of Spicewood, Texas. A son, Thomas A. Little, preceded her in death. She also leaves four grandchildren, Stefanie and her husband Max Tintera of Pittsboro, Indiana, Aubrey Gabriel and his wife Amy of Austin, Texas, Stacy and her husband Lance Franklin of Edmond, Oklahoma, and Alan Gabriel and his wife Amanda of Austin, Texas; and six great-grandchildren, Thomas Tintera and his wife Kristin, Isabel Tintera and her fiance, Aaron Graham, Sophia Tintera, Brooke and Skyler Franklin, and Rinker Gabriel; and one great, great grandson, Cody Tintera. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her newborn great great grandson, Cody, who she was able to hold for the first time just prior to her death. She will be greatly missed.
Services are private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 10 to Feb. 13, 2020