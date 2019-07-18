|
Mary B. Shanahan (Austin)
Springfield, OH - Shanahan (Austin), Mary B., 88, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on July 15, 2019. Mary was born on May 5, 1931 in Clay County, Kentucky to John and Sarah (Brock) Bruner. Survivors include her husband of 13 years, Robert Shanahan; three daughters, Wanda Austin, Joan Murray and Mary Alice (Mike) Wilson; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. She was proud to be one of five generations of girls. She was preceded in death by her first husband, William Austin; eight brothers and sister. Visitation will be held from 9:00am to 11:00am on Saturday at Flanner and Buchanan Washington Park East. A graveside service will immediately follow in Washington Park East Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 18, 2019