Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Raphael Catholic Church
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Flanner and Buchanan Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Flanner and Buchanan Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Shanahan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary B. (Austin) Shanahan


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary B. (Austin) Shanahan Obituary
Mary B. Shanahan (Austin)

Springfield, OH - Shanahan (Austin), Mary B., 88, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on July 15, 2019. Mary was born on May 5, 1931 in Clay County, Kentucky to John and Sarah (Brock) Bruner. Survivors include her husband of 13 years, Robert Shanahan; three daughters, Wanda Austin, Joan Murray and Mary Alice (Mike) Wilson; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. She was proud to be one of five generations of girls. She was preceded in death by her first husband, William Austin; eight brothers and sister. Visitation will be held from 9:00am to 11:00am on Saturday at Flanner and Buchanan Washington Park East. A graveside service will immediately follow in Washington Park East Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
Download Now