Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Traughber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary B. Traughber

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary B. Traughber Obituary
Mary B. Traughber

Indianapolis - Mary B. Traughber, 73, passed away April 9. Services are private.

She leaves to cherish precious memories her devoted daughters, La-Tonia Savon Traughber (Louisville, Kentucky) and Joy Katrina Harris (San Antonio, Texas); grandchildren, Cecilie Renee Robb, Cydney Rayvon Robb, Ja'la Imon Tousant, and Jenae Ianna Tousant; sister, Wilma Delores Traughber; brother, James William Traughber II; aunt, Valice Elliott.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -