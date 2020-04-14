|
|
Mary B. Traughber
Indianapolis - Mary B. Traughber, 73, passed away April 9. Services are private.
She leaves to cherish precious memories her devoted daughters, La-Tonia Savon Traughber (Louisville, Kentucky) and Joy Katrina Harris (San Antonio, Texas); grandchildren, Cecilie Renee Robb, Cydney Rayvon Robb, Ja'la Imon Tousant, and Jenae Ianna Tousant; sister, Wilma Delores Traughber; brother, James William Traughber II; aunt, Valice Elliott.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020