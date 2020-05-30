Mary B. Vandiver
1927 - 2020
Beech Grove - 92, died on Friday, May 29, 2020. She was born on June 10, 1927 in Indianapolis. She grew up in Fountain Square, and graduated from Arsenal Technical High School in 1945. She was employed for 33 years with Kiefer-Stewart (Mooney-Mueller-Ward). She retired from American States Insurance in 1992. She worked in the mail room and was affectionately known as "Mary Vee." She was preceded in death by her parents, John Arthur Moore and Kate Lee (Early) Moore. She was also preceded in death by all of her siblings, Ida Virginia (Moore) Chandler, Kenneth Moore (in childhood) and John Early Moore. Nephews, John Kaye Chandler and John Robert Moore pre-deceased Mary. She is survived by several nieces and nephews: Champ Chandler (Maria), Ric Chandler (Karen), Tony Chandler (Caryn), Christi Chandler Bailey (Don), Katie (Kathryn) Moore Rogers (John) and Sonny (Clifford) Wheeler (Donna) and several great and great-great nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Beech Grove Meadows and Anew Hospice for their devoted care of Mary the past few months. Services will be private. Online condolences: www.LauckFuneralHome.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 30 to Jun. 7, 2020.
