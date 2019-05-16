|
|
Mary Barbara Sloan (nee O'Flaherty)
Indianapolis - Mary Barbara Sloan (nee O'Flaherty), 79, of St. Charles passed away May 13, 2019. She was born October 29, 1939 in Leeds, England the daughter of Michael and Mary (nee Walsh) O'Flaherty. She immigrated from England to Chicago. Mary was proud of her Irish ancestry and her Catholic Faith. She was united in marriage to Michael Sloan June 1, 1963 in Chicago, IL. Devoted mother of Brian Sloan, Kathleen (Mike) Grimm, Michael Sloan and Sheila (Jeff) Beck; beloved "MawMaw" grandmother of Sean and Meghan Grimm, Rachel Sloan and Ryan and Katherine Beck; adored sister to Peter (Nuala) O'Flaherty; and sister-in-law of Theresa O'Connor and Ann Ruane. Mary found great joy in raising a family with her husband Mike. Being MawMaw was her greatest happiness and her grandchildren have countless special MawMaw memories to cherish. Visitation will be held 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Friday May 17, 2019 at Moss Family Funeral Home, 209 South Batavia Ave. Batavia, IL. Funeral services will begin with prayers 10:00 A.M. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Moss Family Funeral Home, Batavia, before proceeding to St. Patrick Catholic Church 400 Cedar Street St. Charles, IL. to celebrate Mass at 10:30 A.M. Graveside committal services will be held at 3:30 P.M. at Sugar Grove Cemetery, Merrill Road Sugar Grove, IL. An additional memorial Mass will be held at a date to be determined in Indianapolis. Memorial contributions may be directed to DayOne PACT, 750 Warrenville Road Suite 300 Lisle IL 60532
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 16, 2019