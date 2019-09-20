Services
Jones Family Mortuary
4165 E Allison Rd
Mooresville, IN 46158
(317) 831-0200
Mary Barrett

Camby - Camby, died September 18, 2019. Family and friends may show their love and support from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Monday, September 23rd at Jones Family Mortuary in Mooresville. Rev. Dr. Andrew Scanlan- Holmes will officiate a celebration of life service starting at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, September 23rd at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at West Newton Cemetery in West Newton. For full website obituary and online condolences please visit: www.jonesfamilymortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019
