Services
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
(317) 852-4296
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mt. Tabor Baptist Church
Fayette, IN
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Tabor Baptist Church
Fayette, IN
Mary Beck

Mary Beck Obituary
Mary Beck

Brownsburg - Mary E. (Manning) Beck

85, Brownsburg, passed away July 19, 2019. She was an active member of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church, Fayette. She was survived by her husband John Frederick Beck; children Brenda Roe, Terry (Dan) Dahlgren, Russell Manning, Pam Wagner and Keith Manning; stepson Mark Frederick Beck; brother David (Daren) Redman; sisters Juanita Howe and Aimee Bligan; several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Visitation will be from 4-7pm Thursday July 25 at the Mt. Tabor Baptist Church, Fayette, with funeral services there at 10am Friday July 26. Burial will be in the Kistler Cemetery, Royal Center, IN. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 21, 2019
