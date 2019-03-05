Services
Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care
7520 Madison Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 882-0772
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Villa Baptist Church
2650 Villa Ave
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Villa Baptist Church
2650 Villa Ave
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Indianapolis - Mary F. Bell, one of the sweetest women to ever walk this earth, age 85, of Indianapolis, passed away on March 2, 2019. She was born in Dyess, Arkansas, on August 5, 1933. She is survived by her children: Taylor Bell (Jessica Wiggins), Cody Bell, Carloyn Lucas, David Bell, Janie Giroud, and Cathy Reed; as well as four siblings. She is preceded in death by her parents: Tom and Floy Hale; husband: William Bell; daughter: Tamera Bohannon; son: Timothy Bell; and four siblings. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Villa Baptist Church, 2650 Villa Ave., Indianapolis, IN. 46203, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at noon. Arrangements by Simplicity Funeral and Cremation Care, Indianapolis.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 5, 2019
