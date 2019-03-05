|
Mary Bell
Indianapolis - Mary F. Bell, one of the sweetest women to ever walk this earth, age 85, of Indianapolis, passed away on March 2, 2019. She was born in Dyess, Arkansas, on August 5, 1933. She is survived by her children: Taylor Bell (Jessica Wiggins), Cody Bell, Carloyn Lucas, David Bell, Janie Giroud, and Cathy Reed; as well as four siblings. She is preceded in death by her parents: Tom and Floy Hale; husband: William Bell; daughter: Tamera Bohannon; son: Timothy Bell; and four siblings. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Villa Baptist Church, 2650 Villa Ave., Indianapolis, IN. 46203, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at noon. Arrangements by Simplicity Funeral and Cremation Care, Indianapolis.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 5, 2019