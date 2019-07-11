|
Mary Beth Breedlove
Indianapolis - Mary Beth Breedlove, 68, of Indianapolis, passed away July 5, 2019. She was born January 27, 1951 in Indianapolis to the late Thomas and Elizabeth (McLaughlin) O'Connell. She was a graduate of Chatard High School and received a Business degree from Indiana University.
Mary Beth is survived by her husband of 25 years, Max; step children, Shelley (Curt) Parrott, Greg Breedlove, and Tracey (Greg) Collins; 8 grandchildren; and brother, Joseph (Janet) O'Connell. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Jack O'Connell.
Mary Beth was owner of the Lebanon Travel Agency for five years and was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Indianapolis. She loved to cook and travel, and was well known for her homemade candies.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 5692 Central Ave., Indianapolis, IN., with calling also at the church beginning at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church or the , Midwest Affiliate, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674 (https://www.heart.org/ ),
Leppert Mortuary - Nora Chapel assisting with arrangements. To share a memory, please visit www.leppertmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 11, 2019