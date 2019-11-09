|
|
Mary Broaddus
Brownsburg - Mary Broaddus resident of Brownsburg, died Saturday the 26th of October at the age of 91 at home surrounded by her family. Born in 1928 in Hudson, Illinois and later was a longtime resident of St Petersburg, Florida until moving to Brownsburg, Indiana. Mary was a devoted mother and wife to her four children and then later worked at St Petersburg National Bank and then took a position at Bankers Insurance, St Petersburg, Florida until her retirement. Mary loved dancing and listening to music. She was a loving grandmother to seven and great-grandmother to three. She never forgot anyone's birthday and had great joy sending her family cards and notes of affection. She was deeply loved by her children and grandchildren and will be dearly missed by all that knew her. She leaves her son Steven Broaddus Lafayette, Louisiana daughter Kathy Hunter and her husband Rick of St Petersburg, Florida daughter Barbara Nicholas, Brownsburg, Indiana and her husband Dan, brother John Mahan and his wife Dorothy of Chicago, Illinois. Grandchildren Daniel, Ashley, Deanna Nicholas, Megan Richards, Brittany Lambert, Jake Burklew and Shawn Broaddus. Several nieces and nephews. Services will be held Friday, November 15th at Flanner Buchanan-Speedway at 3 pm with visitation one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019