Mary Bryant TandyMary Bryant Tandy, passed away at her home Friday June 5, 2020 at the age of 98. Mary was born on January 13, 1922 to the late Thomas and Florence Coleman of Humphrey County, Mississippi. In 1940 she united in marriage to Eddie Bryant. The family relocated to Indianapolis, and would later become members of Good Samaritan Baptist Church, of which she was a lifelong member.Mary and Eddie Bryant started a family of five children, of whom she raised following the untimely death of her husband. Apart from this she served as a Democratic Party precinct committee woman.Soon thereafter she joined the staff of the Indiana Herald Newspaper, and she was soon promoted to Managing Editor. She attended Indiana University and Ivy Tech pursing news/media courses. In 1983, Mary married Opal L. Tandy the initial owner and publisher of the Indiana Herald Newspaper. Mary became one of few African American female owner/publishers, after his passing.In addition, Mary actively participated in the following community, civic and professional organizations: Household of Ruth Chapter 5018, Marion County Democratic Women's Club, Indiana Democratic Editorial Association and the National Newspaper Publisher Association.Dr. Tandy was awarded numerous honors and recognitions. An honorary degree of Doctor of Humane Letters from Martin University. The "Pathfinder" Award from the NAACP, as well as the Trailblazer award for the Indiana Black Expo.Dr. Tandy was also honored to receive the "Sagamore of the Wabash" the highest award for any Indiana Citizen.Among her survivors are five children, son Leroy Bryant, daughters Bernice Matheson, Betty Bryant, Mary Murff, Alice (Wilbur) Jackson,16 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and 36 great-great grandchildren, a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. She will be greatly missed.Viewing Friday, June 12, 2020, 10-12 a.m. at Good Samaritan Baptist Church, at 608 E. 22nd Street. Services private.