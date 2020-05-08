Mary Catherine Ryder-Taylor
1930 - 2020
Mary Catherine Ryder-Taylor

Mary Catherine Ryder-Taylor was born as Mary Catherine Ryder on Oct.15th 1930 in Baskett Station, Kentucky to Nannie Marie Pickle and William George Ryder, Sr. She was the 2nd of 4 children born of that union including Virginia Ryder, Laureen Ryder Edwards and William George Ryder, Jr., all of whom preceded her in death.

She moved to Evansville, IN at 3. A star student who graduated w/ honors from the all-colored Lincoln High School, Mary won a statewide competition earning a full-scholarship to attend the prestigious Indiana University circa 1948 as a math major, a rare feat for a black female at the time.

At I.U., she met her husband, Dr. Eugene Taylor, a student who later practiced dentistry in Indianapolis. From their union came Karla Diane Taylor-Temple, Debra Lee Taylor, Dr. Doris Denise Taylor (deceased) and Douglas Eugene Taylor.

Mary finished her undergraduate degree at Butler University in elementary education; and later earned a master's degree in Guidance Counseling and completed postgraduate studies in Psychology and Psychometry there. She was she first African-American guidance counselor in Wash. Township.

Mary was a devoted sister to her stepbrothers and stepsisters; a doting Grandmother to:

Elani Nikole Temple

Warren Douglas Temple

Guilherme Augusto Penha Taylor (Brazil)

Eduardo Penha Taylor (Brazil)

And a beloved Great Grandmother to:

Michael Dean Ector III

Malachi Christian Temple

She also was aunt, mentor, confidant and, most importantly, friend to so many.

In closing, from Mary's own hand:

"Mary was an extremely honest and outspoken person that promoted dedication and hardwork, frowning upon the attitude of entitlement for unearned efforts. She valued the many lives she touched during her life here on earth, from which came numerous blessings.

She leaves you to reflect on her life contributions and Love. "

Ms. Ryder-Taylor transitioned on Friday, April 17, 2020. Services are private with interment at Crown Hill Cemetery.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
