|
|
Mary Catherine Stahl
Beech Grove - Mary Catherine Stahl, 86, of Beech Grove, passed away on February 20, 2019. Mary is survived by her Children; Barbara (Michael) Gallamore, Michael (Gayle) Stahl and William (Eva) Stahl, Sister; Joanne (Don) Austill along with 6 Grandchildren and 7 Great-Grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Holy Name Catholic Church in Beech Grove on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 9:00-10:45am with Funeral Mass following at 11:00am at the church. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery.
www.littleandsonsbbechgrove.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 24, 2019