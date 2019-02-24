Services
Little & Sons Funeral Home
1301 Main Street
Beech Grove, IN 46107
(317) 786-1476
Mary Stahl
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Holy Name Catholic Church
Beech Grove, IN
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Name Catholic Church
Beech Grove, IN
Beech Grove - Mary Catherine Stahl, 86, of Beech Grove, passed away on February 20, 2019. Mary is survived by her Children; Barbara (Michael) Gallamore, Michael (Gayle) Stahl and William (Eva) Stahl, Sister; Joanne (Don) Austill along with 6 Grandchildren and 7 Great-Grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Holy Name Catholic Church in Beech Grove on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 9:00-10:45am with Funeral Mass following at 11:00am at the church. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery.

Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 24, 2019
