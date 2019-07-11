Services
Leppert Mortuary, Smith Carmel Chapel
900 N. Rangeline Road
Carmel, IN 46032
317-846-2091
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Leppert Mortuary, Smith Carmel Chapel
900 N. Rangeline Road
Carmel, IN 46032
Mary Christine Pfeffinger


1939 - 2019
Mary Christine Pfeffinger Obituary
Mary Christine Pfeffinger

Indianapolis - Chris Pfeffinger passed away Thursday July 4, 2019, she was born February 16, 1939 in Walshville IL. She is survived by her loving husband Ron Pfeffinger, son Eric Pfeffinger and daughter Sheila Summers. 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grand children. A Memorial Gathering will take place Saturday July 13, 2019 at 10:00 am.

Leppert Mortuary and Crematory Services - Carmel 900 N. Rangeline Rd Carmel, IN 46032. www.leppertmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 11, 2019
