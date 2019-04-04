|
Mary Christman
Indianapolis - Mary L. Christman
74 of Indianapolis passed away March 30, 2019. She was born October 31, 1944 in Indianapolis the daughter of Phillip and Ruby Rayner. Mary was a clerk in the Marion County Clerk's office. She is survived by her husband, Victor H. Christman Jr.; a daughter, Teresa Profitt (Steven); sister, Sharon Stephanoff (George); 2 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Paul Rayner. A memorial service will be held at 12 noon Saturday April 6, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway Chapel. Memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday until the time of service.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 4, 2019