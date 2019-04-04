Services
Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
(317) 241-6333
Mary Christman
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
Mary Christman Obituary
Mary Christman

Indianapolis - Mary L. Christman

74 of Indianapolis passed away March 30, 2019. She was born October 31, 1944 in Indianapolis the daughter of Phillip and Ruby Rayner. Mary was a clerk in the Marion County Clerk's office. She is survived by her husband, Victor H. Christman Jr.; a daughter, Teresa Profitt (Steven); sister, Sharon Stephanoff (George); 2 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Paul Rayner. A memorial service will be held at 12 noon Saturday April 6, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway Chapel. Memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday until the time of service.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 4, 2019
