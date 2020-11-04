Mary ClearyBrownsburg - Mary E. Cleary83, Brownsburg, passed away Nov. 4, 2020. Mary retired from the Indianapolis Public School System after 32 and a half years of teaching, and was a long-time member of St. Malachy Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by a sister Joan Cleary and is survived by brothers Michael (Marcia) Cleary and Thomas (Yvonne) Cleary; sisters Patricia Cleary, Carol Armstrong, Catherine Cleary, Gerry (Tom) Zeunik and Janet (Phil) Dodd. Visitation will be from 10am to 12noon Tuesday Nov. 10 at Matthews Mortuary, with funeral services immediately following at St. Malachy Church. Burial will be in St. Malachy Cemetery. In compliance with current restrictions and regulations, guests are required to wear masks and observe social distancing.