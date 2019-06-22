Services
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
(317) 852-4296
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Courtney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Courtney


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Courtney Obituary
Mary Courtney

Brownsburg - Mary Kathrine Courtney, Brownsburg, passed away on June 21, 2019 peacefully at home with her family at her side. Mary was born January 30, 1942 in Chicago to Thomas and Esther (DeBoard) Baskett, who preceded her in death. Mary had two children Clyde (Brenda) Ervin and Cindy (Tim) Randolph; four grandchildren, Dustin Ervin, Brian Ervin, Zach LaShorne, Taylor Randolph and two great-grandchildren, Brianna Murphy and Abby Felix. Mary was a long-time member of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church, Fayette. She was preceded in death by her husband Clint Courtney, sister Carol and brother Ronnie. Visitation will be from 10am to 12 noon Sat. June 22 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with the funeral services at 12 noon. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now