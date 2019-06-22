|
Mary Courtney
Brownsburg - Mary Kathrine Courtney, Brownsburg, passed away on June 21, 2019 peacefully at home with her family at her side. Mary was born January 30, 1942 in Chicago to Thomas and Esther (DeBoard) Baskett, who preceded her in death. Mary had two children Clyde (Brenda) Ervin and Cindy (Tim) Randolph; four grandchildren, Dustin Ervin, Brian Ervin, Zach LaShorne, Taylor Randolph and two great-grandchildren, Brianna Murphy and Abby Felix. Mary was a long-time member of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church, Fayette. She was preceded in death by her husband Clint Courtney, sister Carol and brother Ronnie. Visitation will be from 10am to 12 noon Sat. June 22 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with the funeral services at 12 noon. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 22, 2019