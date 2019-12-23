Services
Mary Della "Dee Dee" Canada

Mary Della "Dee Dee" Canada Obituary
Zionsville - Mary Della 'Dee Dee' Canada, 65, of Zionsville, IN, passed peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Thursday, December 19, 2019. Dee Dee was born on February 6, 1954 in Memphis, TN to the late Harold Wayne and Mary June Clawson. She was proceeded in death by her brother Harold Wayne Clawson, Jr. (and wife Dolores), and sister-in-law Penne Canada Paris. Dee Dee was educated at Immaculate Conception Cathedral School in Memphis, TN. Dee Dee was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She married her best friend, Steve, in 1973 and spent 46 joyful years together. Dee Dee was a homemaker, active member in her church, and a treasured neighbor and friend to many. She created laughter wherever she went, and never met a stranger. She will be deeply missed. Surviving to cherish her memory are loving husband, Richard Steve Canada; son, Preston (Lora) Canada; daughter, Stephanie (Jesse) Clark; sister, Annette Liner; grandsons, Patrick Canada, James Clark; granddaughters, Mia Canada, Della Clark, Vivian Canada. Visitation will be held at St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church on Monday, December 30, 2019, from 4:00- 7:00 pm. A Mass of the Resurrection will be held at St. Alphonsus on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 11:00 am. Visitation and Interment Service will be held on January 3, 2020, from 12:00-2:00 in Bartlett, TN at the Memphis Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29, 2019
