Mary Doherty Kime



Indianapolis - Mary Doherty Kime died 24 May 2019 after a brief illness. She is preceded in death by her parents, George D. Doherty, Jr. and Helen Knoerzer Doherty of Anderson, IN. She is survived by her husband, Max D. Kime, Jr.; children, Mary Elizabeth Kime (Seattle) and Ian George Kime (Warsaw, Poland); brother, Mark Doherty (Austin TX); sisters, Madeleine E. Doherty (New York City) and Charlene Love (Schererville IN); seven nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews.



Mary is a graduate of St. Mary Catholic School Anderson, Anderson High School, and Purdue University, where she studied Cultural Anthropology and Biology. Mary earned the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter designation and worked for several large insurance companies as a property/casualty underwriter.



No child had a better mother and no pet a kinder owner. She raised ten cats and is survived by one. No child or pet's needs went unattended.



A funeral mass will be said at noon on Monday, June 10th at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Anderson, IN followed by a reception in the church basement. Cremation will be handled by A.R.N. Funeral and Cremation Services.



The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses of St. Vincent Oncology on 86th as well as Dr. Paul Kwo of Stanford Medical School for many kindnesses and much determined care. Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 30, 2019