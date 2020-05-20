Mary Dolores Marguglio Herbst
Fishers - Mary Dolores Marguglio Herbst, 79 years old, of Fishers, IN, passed away on Tuesday 19 May 2020. She was born on 20 October 1940 in Pittsburgh, PA, to the late James and Josephine Marguglio. She had attended Mount Mercy College (now Carlow University) graduating in 1962 with a double major in both education and speech & hearing. After moving to Indianapolis, IN, Mary furthered her education with a masters of science in education through Indiana University in 1980. By then, she had already begun teaching in Indiana from 1970, first in primary school education at Saint Lawrence Catholic School, grades 3 then 2. In 1980, she founded the kindergarten program for Saint Matthew Catholic School. In 1983, she co-created the Lawrence Township consolidated kindergarten program housed at Lawrence Central High School where she remained a favored teacher until transferring to teach 1st grade at Sunnyside Elementary School during her last 3 professionally active years until her retirement in 2001. Not only was she a long time favorite teacher to many, but a cherished family member, godmother, neighbor, church member.
Mary will be lovingly remembered by her spouse since 16 June 1962 Thomas Edward Herbst; children Kathleen Frances Evans (Lawrence Weaver) and Thomas James Herbst, MD; grandchildren Matthew David Evans and Elizabeth Paige Evans; and, sibling John James Marguglio (the late Patricia Marguglio).
Memorial donations in memory of Mary may be made to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation [https://www.alzinfo.org].
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 20 to May 24, 2020.