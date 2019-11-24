|
Mary E. Cauble
Indianapolis - Mary E. (Norman) Cauble, 100, of Indianapolis, passed away on November 22, 2019. Born on October 27, 1919 in Indianapolis to the late Isaac B. Norman and Mary Etta Norman.
She is survived by her children, Charles (Valerie) Cauble and Larry (Marjorie) Cauble; grandchildren, Kevin, Ginger, David, Michelle and Greg; 7 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; brother, Richard Norman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Cauble; siblings, Charles Norman, Florence Ford, Ted Norman, Isaac "Ben" Norman, Tom Norman and Betty Beasley.
She was a member of Southport Heights Christian Church. She loved traveling with her husband, quilting, spending time family and and traveling with the UAW Ford Retirees and her church Keenagers group.
Visitation will be 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Wednesday at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN. Funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 PM Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Burial will be at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to or Southport Heights Christian Church. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
