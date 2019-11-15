Services
Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
317-844-3966
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
5884 Crittenden Ave
Indianapolis, IN
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
5884 Crittenden Ave
Indianapolis, IN
Resources
Mary E. Clark Schildmeier

Indianapolis - Mary E. Clark Schildmeier 94 of Indianapolis passed away Thursday November 14, 2019. A lifelong resident of Indianapolis she was an airline hostess for TWA for 8 years, manager of Ticket office at Stouffers' for 13 years. She was a member of the TWA Clip Wings, Christ the King Catholic Church where she was a Eucharistic Minister and was a member of the St. Vincent DePaul Society and St. Vincent Hospital Guild. She was preceded in death by her parents; William J. and Annetta Grace Clark, her husband John Henry (Hank) Schildmeier, brothers, William F. and James H. Clark and her sisters; Patricia Hurley and Dorothy Clark and Marquerite Clark. Mary is survived by a sister Kathleen Kempinger. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday November 20, 2019 at 11 am at Christ the King Catholic Church 5884 Crittenden Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220 with calling starting at 10:30 am prior to Mass. The family would like to express appreciation for the staff at Brownsburg Meadows Assisted Living and the hospice staff at Anew for providing exceptional and compassionate care.

Leppert Mortuary - Nora is honored to service the Schildmeier family. For online condolences please visit www.leppertmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019
